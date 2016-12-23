Mbabane council allocates E270 000 towards economic development 23/12/2016 03:00:00 By Manqoba Makhubu THE Mbabane Municipal Council intends to spend E270 000 to implement its economic development strategy.

The Council said the strategy would be implemented through the unpacking of key programmes under its five pillars which are, Public Private Partnership (PPPs), city industries development, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) development, human resources skills development the transport system development and infrastructure improvement.