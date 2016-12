GREYSTONE ASSETS 38.7% AT E268.7m 23/12/2016 03:00:00 By Linda Dlamini PRIVATE equity firm Greystone Partners assets have increased by 38.7 per cent, to reach just over E268.7 million year on year.

According to a statement released by the firm, total assets increased to E268.7 million from E193.7 million, mainly as a result of the increase in cash due to the capital raise of E61.6 million which was deployed into investments. click here for full edition