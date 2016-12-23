Steel prices remain subdued

PRICE SUBDUED: Government may lower iron ore export duty if prices stay subdued.

AS a result of the regional railway corridors plans not taking off the demand for steel, the commodity price has remained subdued and this has dampened its price for the current year.

AS a result of the regional railway corridors plans not taking off the demand for steel, the commodity price has remained subdued and this has dampened its price for the current year.

According to South African Businessday Live, during the first 11 months of 2016, South Africa steel production was down 4.5 per cent, compared with a 5.9 per cent decline for Africa and a 0.4 per cent increase for global steel production. In November, global crude steel production rose an annual 5.0 per cent to 132.4-million tons, of which China accounted for 66.3-million tons, which was a five per cent increase.

Rand

“Poor SA demand was in part due to the government’s multibillion rand infrastructure investment plans failing to gain traction, as investment in steel-intensive railway corridors such as links to Swaziland and the Waterberg coalfields, remain plans, not projects,” Businessday said.

A local steel company spokesman said suffices to say, all steel products were imported into the country largely from or through South Africa.

He said the South African steel industry has, in an effort to sustain their local steel manufacturing industry, which had found it increasingly difficult to compete against the imported Chinese steel prices, petitioned the South African government to impose import levies on imported steel products in general and achieve a reasonable degree of success in this regard.

“The effect of these extremely unpredictable price increases upon the abovementioned developmental projects here in Swaziland, could result in a total halt on those projects which do not have contractual price escalation clauses between the client and supplier or service provider and a less dramatic influence upon those project which in fact do have the said contractual price escalation clauses, whereby the client or supplier has built in allowances for price escalations in their costs or budgets,” he said.

He said in the case of the former, the influence was extremely dramatic and would affect all, down to the lowest levels, since the provider companies could face financial ruin if they had invested in plant and equipment in order to provide services or products, and or had supplied their products or services in a large way into the projects and could not be reimbursed for such and also the employees of these companies would lose their source of income and thus all their dependants would face potential destitution through job losses.

Case

“In the case of the latter, the influence could be less dramatic in the short to medium term, since the said projects may be caused to progress at a slower than initially planned rate by mutual agreement in an attempt to wait out the price increase phase and accelerate the project in a price decrease phase, although these types of projects usually have inherent time penalty clauses and thus would not be beneficial to the contractor, supplier or service provider especially as previously mentioned, price movement in the steel industry is not predictable as there are too many influencing factors beyond any significant single entity’s control and therefore the planned income on the part of all affected parties could be affected to larger or lesser degrees by these influences,” he said.