CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CONTRIBUTION TO GDP INCREASES STEADILY

IMPRESSIVE: The KMIII International Airport - Mbhadlane access road.

THE contribution of the construction industry to real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been increasing steadily in the past three years.

THE contribution of the construction industry to real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been increasing steadily in the past three years.

According to the Central Bank of Swaziland (CBS) annual performance report 2015/16, in 2012 it stood at 3.9 per cent, while in 2013 it increased slightly to 4.0 per cent, further increasing to 4.5 per cent in 2014 and maintained the same rate in 2015.

Construction Industry Council (CIC) Chief Executive Officer Nhlanhla Dlamini said medium term prospects for the construction sector look positive judging from private sector indicators. He said this was based on the total number of building plans approved which increased by 23 per cent from 768 units in 2014 to 947 units in 2015.

Report

According to the report, residential building plans approved reached 710 units in 2015 compared to 614 units in 2014 and commercial buildings approved were 147 compared to 110 units in 2014. However, the value of the total building plans approved was lower at E1.23 billion in 2015 compared to E1.75 billion in 2014.

Dlamini said the industry performed well in 2015 largely benefitting from an increase in government capital expenditure. In the fiscal year 2015/16, capital expenditure increased by 10.4 per cent to E4.04 billion from E3.66 billion allocated in 2014/15.

Adding, Dlamini said the implementation rate remained relatively higher at 80 per cent leading to an increase in government activity in the construction sector.

In 2015/16 major public capital projects were mainly ongoing projects including the International Convention Centre and Five Star Hotel (ICC&FSH), Biotechnology Theme Park at Nokwane and Information Technology Park at Phocweni. Road projects included resealing of Manzini-Mbabane highway, Sikhuphe link roads and the construction of Nhlangano-Sicunusa road.

“The stock of credit extended by commercial banks to the construction sector recorded a 17 per cent decline from E627.8 million in 2014 to E520.1 million in 2015,” said Dlamini.

Furthermore, Dlamini said the sector would continue to benefit from the on-going and new construction projects driven by public sector investment.

“Other major projects include the construction of a 146 kilometres railway connecting Lothair in South Africa and Sidvokodvo which is valued at around E18 billion. Feasibility phases for this project have been completed and subject to financing, the project will commence in the short to medium term,” he said.

Others include the construction of the National Referral Hospital valued at E816 million and continuous construction of institutional housing valued at E1 billion which was administered through the Swaziland National Housing Board (SNHB).

Registered

Meanwhile, Dlamini said in the 2015/16 financial year the number of registered contractors were 846 in total this shows a slight decrease in this year’s registration which stood at 826 as at the September 30, 2016.

“Registered manufacturers and suppliers of building material the previous year stood at 28 while this year there has been increase to 57. Professional consultants registered in the previous year was at 115 while this year it increased to 128,” said Dlamini.

The CIC act mandates that all contractors operating in Swaziland should be registered with CIC under the registrar of contractors.

Dlamini said at least 61 per cent of contractors on the contraction sites inspected around the country were compliant and registered with the Council, whilst 38 per cent contractors were non-compliant.

The CIC has further made a number of reforms and achievements since its existence for the past year, some of which have been implemented while some were still pending.

One of these reforms is the introduction of threshold for foreign contractors to compete for works in the country. For example, foreign civil contractors can only compete for tenders that are above E150 million while foreign building contractors could only compete for works that are above E25 million.