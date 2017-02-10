 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | BUSINESS | INFLATION LIKELY TO INCREASE
 
 

INFLATION LIKELY TO INCREASE

10/02/2017 03:00:00 By Manqoba Makhubu
image

THE recently approved electricity hike is highly anticipated to augment inflation threats.

THE recently approved electricity hike is highly anticipated to augment inflation threats.

The Swaziland Energy Regulatory Authority (SERA) has approved a 15 per cent tariff increase for the country’s lone power utility, Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) to be effected from April 1. 

Financial analyst and economist Thembinkosi Dube, said the hike was more likely to increase inflation. He said this was because the resource remains a major input for most sectors of the economy. 

It seems consumers will suffer a double blow. 

“It is highly possible that businesses will then transfer the costs to end consumers,” said Dube. 

During his recent monetary policy statement, Central Bank of Swaziland (CBS) Governor Majozi Sithole also noted that threats to the inflation outlook going forward included a possible increase in some government controlled prices, such as those for bread, electricity, water and transport.

The bank had projected average inflation for the period between January and March to edge at 7.5 per cent. 

In the past year, the country’s inflation rate averaged 7.8 per cent. It opened at 5.6 per cent in January and closed at 8.7 per cent in December. However, inflation upside risks are expected to be counteracted by the highly anticipated good harvest, which is expected to reduce food shortage in the country. 

On another note, Dube said the hike would reduce disposable income for the man on the street. He said consequently, this was more likely to lead to labour unrest as it was normally the case when the cost of living increases.

Adding, he said depending on the current power charge rate compared to the country’s immediate neighbours, if the charge would be higher; there could be a possibility that investors might prefer neighbouring countries.

For 2016/17, the country has been the third cheapest on domestic average at E1.21/kWh and with commercial average of E1.35/kWh, compared to its Southern African Development Community (SADC) counterparts. 

Meanwhile, SEC had planned to utilise about E408 million on capital projects, E145 million in 2017/18 and E263 million in 2018/19 to enable a stable supply of electricity.

The utility believes tariffs are the fairest and most efficient way to pay for electricity, and ensure the industry invests in the infrastructure needed to deliver the electricity needed by the country.

It attributed the higher cost of sales due to absence of internal generation. 

 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Pupils miss school as Mbuluzana River flooded
Full story
Conjoined twins back home
Full story
King’s birthday celebrations in Siteki on April 24
Full story
His Majesty appoints Chief Sifiso Khumalo Acting AG
Full story
Runaway indumiso bus crashes in forest
Full story
Let the slain women remain dead, David Simelane free to cast his vote
Full story
15% hike simply cold-hearted!
Full story
DJ CROOKS VENTURES INTO ACTING
Full story
Schools keen on comedy lessons
Full story
SANDS ON CLUB 808 TONIGHT
Full story
Historic 98th position for Sihlangu in FIFA rankings
Full story
Mavikane appointed Darts Elections Electoral Officer
Full story
Matsapha Utd to flex muscles against Wanderers tonight
Full story
Cedric nabbed with dagga, fined E2 000
Full story
FA already looking beyond Orapa United
Full story
FISCAL SITUATION CHALLENGES 10% AGRIC BUDGET ALLOCATION
Full story
INFLATION LIKELY TO INCREASE
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.