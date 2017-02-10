INFLATION LIKELY TO INCREASE

THE recently approved electricity hike is highly anticipated to augment inflation threats.

The Swaziland Energy Regulatory Authority (SERA) has approved a 15 per cent tariff increase for the country’s lone power utility, Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) to be effected from April 1.

Financial analyst and economist Thembinkosi Dube, said the hike was more likely to increase inflation. He said this was because the resource remains a major input for most sectors of the economy.

It seems consumers will suffer a double blow.

“It is highly possible that businesses will then transfer the costs to end consumers,” said Dube.

During his recent monetary policy statement, Central Bank of Swaziland (CBS) Governor Majozi Sithole also noted that threats to the inflation outlook going forward included a possible increase in some government controlled prices, such as those for bread, electricity, water and transport.

The bank had projected average inflation for the period between January and March to edge at 7.5 per cent.

In the past year, the country’s inflation rate averaged 7.8 per cent. It opened at 5.6 per cent in January and closed at 8.7 per cent in December. However, inflation upside risks are expected to be counteracted by the highly anticipated good harvest, which is expected to reduce food shortage in the country.

On another note, Dube said the hike would reduce disposable income for the man on the street. He said consequently, this was more likely to lead to labour unrest as it was normally the case when the cost of living increases.

Adding, he said depending on the current power charge rate compared to the country’s immediate neighbours, if the charge would be higher; there could be a possibility that investors might prefer neighbouring countries.

For 2016/17, the country has been the third cheapest on domestic average at E1.21/kWh and with commercial average of E1.35/kWh, compared to its Southern African Development Community (SADC) counterparts.

Meanwhile, SEC had planned to utilise about E408 million on capital projects, E145 million in 2017/18 and E263 million in 2018/19 to enable a stable supply of electricity.

The utility believes tariffs are the fairest and most efficient way to pay for electricity, and ensure the industry invests in the infrastructure needed to deliver the electricity needed by the country.

It attributed the higher cost of sales due to absence of internal generation.