Bankers worried by 3-day strike action 22/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Manqoba Makhubu AMID reports of the financial services three days mass protest to take place from January 17-19, the Swaziland Bankers Association (SBA) says it expects services to customers to continue uninterrupted.

SBA Chairperson Fikile Nkosi said whilst SBA respected employees rights to associate and express themselves through collective action, they also recognised the need to respect the rule of law and to follow due process.