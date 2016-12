SD excited over renewed bilateral relations with Israel 22/12/2016 03:00:00 By Simon Shabangu PRIME Minister Dr Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini said Swaziland was excited to renew bilateral relations with Israel.

He said the country was also keen to learn from the many skills that Israel has as an advanced country.

Dr Dlamini made these remarks when he met Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Tuesday, where he is representing His Majesty King Mswati III at the annual GPO New Year's toast.