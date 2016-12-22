 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | We blundered in shooting DJ – cops
 
 

We blundered in shooting DJ – cops

22/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Samukelisiwe Ginindza

 WELCOME Maseko (25), who is also known as DJ Cup, has all the reasons to be counting his blessings and praying more after the young man miraculously survived being shot at by police who riddled his car with over 10 bullets.
Maseko is said to have been travelling in a white Avanza Sedan together with two other companions when they were involved in a high speed chase with a police vehicle from Hlatsi before they were shot multiple times at Sidvokodvo, where they found other police waiting for them, in what appeared to be a road block.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Defiant SEC workers continue with strike
Full story
Ministry collects E22 million in three months
Full story
Bankers worried by 3-day strike action
Full story
SD excited over renewed bilateral relations with Israel
Full story
We blundered in shooting DJ – cops
Full story
Be jolly but also mind HIV infections
Full story
PHUMA KIMI 2016
Full story
Bushfire early bird tickets sold out
Full story
Origiinelle to curtain raise for Rick ross
Full story
+268 bounces back, for Safari crossover
Full story
Welcome Mhlanga crowned MTN Monthly Master champ
Full story
PMT forks out E45 000 for Mbabane League Knockout
Full story
Region V Games a learning curve – SNSRC
Full story
Swaziland soccer stars not protected from cardiac arrest
Full story
…‘Birds’ get tricky draw against Botswana side
Full story
King IV code attracting interest from private sector
Full story
MAIZE IMPORTS EDGES AT 78 000 METRIC TONNES
Full story
MBABANE COUNCIL ANTICIPATES E102.1 MillioN EXPENDITURE
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.