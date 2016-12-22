We blundered in shooting DJ – cops 22/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Samukelisiwe Ginindza WELCOME Maseko (25), who is also known as DJ Cup, has all the reasons to be counting his blessings and praying more after the young man miraculously survived being shot at by police who riddled his car with over 10 bullets.

Maseko is said to have been travelling in a white Avanza Sedan together with two other companions when they were involved in a high speed chase with a police vehicle from Hlatsi before they were shot multiple times at Sidvokodvo, where they found other police waiting for them, in what appeared to be a road block.