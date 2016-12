Mob attacks man for beating son (4) with cable 22/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Samukelisiwe Ginindza A 29-year-old man of Mvutjini got more than he bargained for when he was attacked and beaten to a pulp by an angry mob for allegedly assaulting his son (four) with an extension cable.

The man, whose name is deliberately withheld as his case is still in court, is alleged to have assaulted his son allegedly for spilling mealie-meal.