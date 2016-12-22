Results Update

DON’T STRESS: Exams Council Registrar Dr Edmund Mazibuko.

The examinations council of Swaziland has come out to clarify that Standard Five results will not be released tomorrow as it had been widely anticipated by the public.

“Don’t stress about the date of the release of the external results. We are going to announce the date when we are ready,” explained Dr Edmund Mazibuko, the Registrar of the Examinations Council of Swaziland.

Interviewed yesterday, Dr Mazibuko slammed the misleading reports on the release date of the results, emphasising that the public would be informed in time on the exact date.

He said there were processes involved that should be concluded before the results release date was announced.

Furthermore, Dr Mazibuko highlighted that marking of examination scripts was delayed by the holiday in the past weekend.

“Teachers had to take a break on that day and in the process marking was delayed,” he said.

Process

He mentioned that markers would be finalising the marking process today.

“Most of our markers are expected to complete marking today, we will have to go to the marking centres, but so far nothing seems out of the ordinary,” said Dr Mazibuko

“We will then take it from there. For now I am not in a position to state the exact date of the release,’’ he added.

He pleaded for patience from the public as everything was still in order. The localised Swaziland Primary Certificate (SPC), popularly known as Grade Seven results, are usually released after Christmas while the Junior Certificate results are released during the first few weeks of the New Year.

Whereas Form Five results are the last to be released and it is normally done towards the end of January of the following year, which in this case, means they will be released by the end of January 2017.

Last year, the Swaziland Primary Certificate (SPC) examinations results were released on December 31, 2015 which was on a Thursday while Form Three results were released on January 7, 2016.