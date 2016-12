Expect cold and wet X-mas 23/12/2016 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sib The public must expect a cold Christmas day that could be characterised by thundershowers.

This is according to weather forecasters.

“There is a mixed bag of weather this weekend as conditions will change rapidly throughout the country,” said the forecaster.

Today will start off warm to very hot in the Lowveld with a significant amount of thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.