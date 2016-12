Parliament will deal with Asians - MP 23/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Sabatha Dlamini KWALUSENI Member of Parliament Mkhosi Dlamini says parliament would leave no stone unturned to ensure that illegal Asians were uprooted from the country.

MP Dlamini is a member of the parliamentary select committee probing the illegal influx of Asians into the country. click here for full edition