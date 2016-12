LAB appoints CMAC to avert banks strike 23/12/2016 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya THE Labour Advisory Board (LAB) has appointed CMAC to mediate on the issues giving rise to the protest action notices by SUFIAW.

CMAC stands for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration Commission while SUFIAW is an abbreviation for Swaziland Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers. click here for full edition