200 needy residents get X-mas from Her Majesty 23/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sabatha Dlamini HER Majesty the Queen Mother yesterday presented the elderly and needy residents of Kwaluseni Inkhundla with Christmas food hampers worth E80 000.

The Queen Mother was represented by Princess Ngebeti, who told the residents Her Majesty commanded her to represent her with a heavy heart because she wished to be there personally, but due to other national commitments, she could not make it. click here for full edition