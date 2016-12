CEO used alleged lovers as spies 23/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli Ezulwini Town Council CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula is reported to have used his alleged lovers to spy on an employee.

This was alleged by the council’s formers inspector of works Dumisani Zwane.

Zwane said this was done in a way to get rid of him as he was becoming a threat to the CEO.

Zwane said this was done in a way to get rid of him as he was becoming a threat to the CEO.

He was telling the members of the commission of enquiry that is currently uncovering the causes of the impasse at Ezulwini Town Council.