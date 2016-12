Worker screams persecution at Langa bricks after strike 23/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli The strike at Langa Bricks has resulted in a worker being harassed for having taken part in it.

The strike in question is the one that took place last month at the brick-manufacturing company in Mpaka.

The workers of the company are members of the Amalgamated Trade Unions of Swaziland (ATUSWA).

This is the union that has been negotiating on behalf of the workers with the Langa Bricks management. click here for full edition