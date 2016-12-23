Passports update

AROUND THE CLOCK: Principal Secretary in the ministry of Home Affairs Anthony Masilela.

The ministry of home affairs (immigration department) might open on Saturday to distribute travel documents.

This was revealed by Principal Secretary in the ministry Anthony Masilela.

Masilela said this was means by ministry to address the current crisis which has been caused by the shortage of travelling documents that have been unavailable for the past month and a half.

Masilela was in Johannesburg yesterday to sort out the paperwork of the travelling documents that have been couriered from the United Kingdom to South Africa, OR Tambo International Airport.

Masilela said he cannot confirm though if the ministry of home affairs would start distributing the travelling documents today due to a number of logistics associated with delivering the consignment.

“At this moment, I cannot confirm if the travel documents will be available tomorrow (today), I do not want a situation where citizens would rush to the home affairs offices only to find that the travel documents are not available yet. The ministry is going to inform the public on what will happen regarding tomorrow (today) and Saturday. The ministry is working around the clock to rectify the situation,” Masilela said.

The PS said their target was to have travel documents available before the Christmas holiday on Sunday so that Swazis who wanted them can be assisted promptly.

A few weeks ago, the principal secretary said the travel documents would be available on the second week of December, but that could not materialise.

On Tuesday he said the ministry was currently discussing with the company that produces Swazi travel documents in London, United Kingdom on when the consignment is scheduled to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“The travel documents are on transit as we speak and once we ascertain the time when they would arrive at the airport, we would have a vehicle stationed at OR Tambo International Airport to pick them up,” he said.

Worth noting is that the home affairs ministry has been struggling with delivering identity cards and travelling documents for the last two and half months.

Finally, three weeks ago the national identity cards were available and the public received them.