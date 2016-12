Ngwenya Border staff: pay us for 24-hour operation 24/12/2016 03:02:00 By Bodwa Mbingo Immigration officers at the Ngwenya Border Post are incensed with the border operating 24 hours during the Christmas holidays and feel such an arrangement is being shoved down their throats.

They therefore want compensation for the extra hours they have to put in on their work as normally the operations hours at the border are from 7am to midnight.