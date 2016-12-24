EZULWINI COUNCILLORS LOCKED OUT OF CHAMBERS

ACTION: Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza.

Having been granted an order that their suspension by the minister of housing and urban development be set aside, Ezulwini Town Board councillors got more than they had bargained for in their attempt to hold their first meeting since they were suspended.

The councillors made means to hold their first meeting on Thursday evening, but found no one to attend them at the Town Board offices at Ezulwini hence they could not access the chambers where they customarily hold such meetings. Present to attend the meeting were the Town Board’s remaining five councillors that include Nokuthula Mthembu, Busi Bhembe (Chairperson), Hlengiwe Ndzabukelwako, Sibusiso Malaza and Gwen Hatfield. Top lawyer Zweli Jele and Bongiwe Mbingo both tendered their resignations from the Council, amid the probe.

It should be noted that following a well documented and long dragging impasse between the councillors and the town’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula, the Minister Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza suspended the Council about four weeks ago and further instituted a Commission of Enquiry into the affairs of the Council. The Council, led by Bhembe, was put on ice until the completion of the enquiry.

However, following a victorious ruling they obtained from Judge Mumcy Dlamini on Wednesday, the councillors felt duly obliged to continue with their routine meetings, but were forced to adjourn even before the meeting started.

They scheduled their meeting for the Town Board Chambers the following day but found no one to attend them at the offices and therefore aborted the meeting.

Meeting

The Observer on Saturday team visited the offices on Thursday evening and witnessed the councillors arriving one by one for the scheduled meeting, but after some time, they came out of the reception area as they could not continue with the meeting. Notably, the CEO was also not present as the mandatory secretary to the Council. Even the security officer manning the gate at the board offices when queried said he did not know about the scheduled meeting, but only saw the councillors arriving.

Efforts to then obtain comments from the Council chairperson proved futile at the time of compiling this report as her phone rang unanswered for the better part of yesterday while even when a text message was sent to her, she never replied to it. However, the minister said he would get back to office at least after the Christmas holidays to deal with such matters when he was asked on the way forward following the court case.

Minister backtracks, Ezulwini councillors suspension set aside

Judge Mumcy Dlamini on Wednesday ruled that the suspension of the Ezulwini Town Board councillors by Minister Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza should be set aside.

This was after the minister for housing and urban development backtracked on his initial stance to suspend the councillors through his lawyers from the attorney general (AG). The minister backtracked on the initial decision to suspend the Council and institute a Commission of Enquiry into the matters the Council. When announcing the Commission of Enquiry on the fateful day, the minister highlighted that: “In the intervening period, as is the norm, Council and its normal business meetings are put on hold until after the conclusion of the commission whereat I will give further direction”.

The councillors led by Chairperson Busi Bhembe were all smiles on Wednesday as the judge set aside the decision by the minister to suspend them.

With a certificate of urgency, the councillors approached the High Court with the view to get redress as they felt the actions of the minister of housing and urban development were inappropriate as “he is condoning corrupt activities by protecting someone who he has been made aware is being investigated for corrupt practices”.

Their prayer was to have the High Court declare the decision unlawful and unconstitutional.

The five councillors that made the application were; Nokuthula Mthembu, Busi Bhembe (Chairperson), Hlengiwe Ndzabukelwako, Sibusiso Malaza and Gwen Hatfield.