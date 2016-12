SA armed men invade Mahhala complex, steal paltry E1 000 28/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sabatha Dlamini Seven fully-armed South African thugs invaded Mahhala Shopping Complex in Matsapha on Boxing Day and managed to snatch a lousy E1 000 at Rob’s business.

Six of these criminal suspects were reportedly rounded up and arrested by Matsapha police at Mahlanya, about 10 kilometers from the scene of crime, before they could even start enjoying the small loot.