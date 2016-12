Power Fashion Factory shop catches fire, closed 28/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi There was pandemonium in Manzini on Saturday when one of the city’s popular shops, Power Fashion Factory, caught fire that reduced everything into ashes.

The branch, which is next to Manzini bus rank traffic lights, was engulfed by flames with workers and customers to run for cover as the flames got uncontrollable.

Not only were the clothes inside the shop burnt but workers' too who had placed them in the shop locker.