Three murdered on Christmas weekend 28/12/2016 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya THERE were three cases of murder reported in different parts of the country during the Christmas weekend.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba confirmed the murder cases yesterday.

In the first instance, Mamba said a 16-year-old boy of Velezizweni in Mankayane was murdered at a certain home during an armed robbery on Christmas Eve.