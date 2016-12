Thugs steal minister’s E109 000 28/12/2016 03:00:00 By Starsky Mkhonta Another shop owned by Commerce Minister Jabulani ‘Buy Cash’ Mabuza has been robbed.

The latest business directed by the minister to be robbed is the one at Hlatikulu where E109 000 was stolen.

The minister owns the Buy Cash Hardware chain of stores.

The minister owns the Buy Cash Hardware chain of stores.

This comes barely three weeks after another branch based in Pigg's Peak lost E100 000 that was allegedly stolen by two of his employees, who are facing justice currently.