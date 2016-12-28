 
84 Christmas babies born

28/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Gugu Simelane

A total of 84 babies were born on Christmas.
There were more boys than girls, which is a rare phenomenon as there were 43 males over 41 females. Minister of Health Sibongile Ndlela-Simelane was at the Mbabane Government Hospital on Sunday to receive the newborns and also hand out some goodies to hospitalised children.
Raleigh Fitkin Memorial Hospital recorded the highest number of babies delivered on the day as they were 21 in all, with nine males and 12 females.

