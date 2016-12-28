Results out in 2 days - Education Minister

RESULTS OUT: Minister of Education Phineas Magagula

Results for the much anticipated external Standard Five and Form Three examination shall surely be released anytime from tomorrow and Friday.

Education Minister Dr. Phineas Magagula yesterday made it clear he was not in doubt the results would be out this week, before the start of a new year.

The minister said they hoped that would give concerned parents and guardians of pupils who sat for the examinations enough time to search for places in various schools of their choice.

The minister said it was very important that parents had enough time to look for school places.

The results have been eagerly awaited for since last week, with examinations council’s Registrar Dr Edmund Mazibuko giving occassional updates on what was going on.

There has been talk, however, that these examinations should be done away with because they added no academic value to the education system, at least according to some experts in the education sector.

What remains evidently clear though was that the examinations were an added cost to the parents and gurdians who foot the bill in that, with regard to the Standard Five examinations, huge funds are required as examination fees, invigilation and other neccessities associated with them.

In respect of the junior certificate examinations, however, parents pay huge school fees for the secondary education of their children and on top of that they are required to pay high examination and invigilation fees.

There are however, those who believed in the school of thought that the examinations were necessary and served as a filter to eliminate those who have failed to master the key susbjects required for one to proceed to the next level.

