Results out in 2 days - Education Minister

Minister of Education Phineas Magagula
Results for the much anticipated external Standard Five and Form Three examination shall surely be released anytime from tomorrow and Friday.
Education Minister Dr. Phineas Magagula yesterday made it clear he was not in doubt the results would be out this week, before the start of a new year.
The minister said they hoped that would give concerned parents and guardians of pupils who sat for the examinations enough time to search for places in various schools of their choice.
The minister said it was very important that parents had enough time to look for school places.
The results have been eagerly awaited for since last week, with examinations council’s Registrar Dr Edmund Mazibuko giving occassional updates on what was going on.
There has been talk, however, that these examinations should be done away with because they added no academic value to the education system, at least according to some experts in the education sector.
What remains evidently clear though was that the examinations were an added cost to the parents and gurdians who foot the bill in that, with regard to the Standard Five examinations, huge funds are required as examination fees, invigilation and other neccessities associated with them.
In respect of the junior certificate examinations, however, parents pay huge school fees for the secondary education of their children and on top of that they are required to pay high examination and invigilation fees.
There are however, those who believed in the school of thought that the examinations were necessary and served as a filter to eliminate those who have failed to master the key susbjects required for one to proceed to the next level.
...Schools warned against discriminatory tendencies
With the Standard Five and Form three results set to be released by the education ministry, schools are warned to stick to the non-discriminatory policies of the ministry with respect to admissions of third class passes.
Education Minister Dr. Phineas Magagula reminded school administrators that the ministry’s policy with regard to admission of pupils remained the same, hence principals should not dare discrimante in their admission of pupils.
He said they had on several occassions made it clear the country was not made of geniuses, therfore all pupils deserved equal opportunities. Dr. Magagula was warning school principals against the tendency to enlist pupils who have obtained excellent results only, discarding those who got third class passes. Some of them end up without a school and eventually dropout and have their future destroyed. The ministry of labour and social security has also revealed similar tendencies whereby some schools in the country are directly involved in frustrating pupils to the point of destroying their future.
The schools, according to the ministry’s investigations, do that in their quest to produce good results in Form Three. These schools are reportedly implementing a tight selection in Form Two to ensure excellence in the external examinations. The Labour and Social Security Minister Senator Winnie Magagala condemned the practice as counter-productive.
She said this practice either demoralised pupils to continue with school whilst some eventually found themselves without the needed money to finance their second attempt at the Form Two class.
With the increase in the dropout rate, more pupils are subjected to a state of poverty through unemployment which was tantamount to increased dependency to both parents and the state, Minister Magagula explained.
The ministry undertook the investigation after noticing a sharp decline in the number of pupils per class in Form Three in the Shiselweni region. The ministry reported in each class they discovered there were less than 30 pupils and this triggered the investigation and analysis of the region hence the discovery.
Dr. Phineas said at primary school they expected every school to have at least 50 pupils per class whilst at secondary 40 pupils per class was reasonable.
