Mahhala MTN robbery: Swazi, 4 SA men face 6 counts 29/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi FIVE people have been arrested in connection with the robbery that took place at Mahhala MTN shop.

Four of the suspects are from South Africa while the fifth one is a Swazi from Mndobandoba. Further investigations by the police revealed that not only were the suspects in possession fire arms and ammunition without a licence or permit but they were also in the country illegally. click here for full edition