Kombi rolls with 22, one dies 29/12/2016 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya ONE person died while 22 were rushed to Hlatikhulu Government Hospital after an overloaded kombi lost control and overturned several times at Ngololweni yesterday.

According to sources, the accident happened at around 4pm during the heavy rains, along Sindzandlala/Ngololweni public road. The kombi, a Toyota, was driven by a 25-year-old man who failed to control it as the road was slippery.