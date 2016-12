Meet Mbabane Central High School’s Mr. Fix It 29/12/2016 03:00:00 By Observer Reporter Mbabane Central High School administration believes enforcing corporal punishment on its learners helped the school produce better results in 2015.

The school also believes that the yet to be released 2016 results will be far better.

The school expects to record a 100 per cent pass rate.

In 2014, the school found itself in bad books after recording 19 failures in the junior certificate (JC) results. click here for full edition