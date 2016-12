Hawane Dam rises to 33 per cent 29/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Nozipho Sibiya WATER levels at Hawane Dam are fast improving as they have risen from to 33 per cent following the rains received around the country over the Christmas weekend.

The rains saw Mbabane record 7.0 mm of rainfall.

Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) acting Corporate Affairs Manager Welcome Shabangu confirmed the rise of water levels at Hawane Dam. click here for full edition