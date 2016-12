Exams Council working hard to have results out 29/12/2016 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya THE Examinations Council of Swaziland is working around the clock to have the external examination results released not later than tomorrow as per the directive by the line minister.

Minister of Education and Training Phineas Magagula made it clear that results would be out this week and not later than Friday.