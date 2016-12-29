SADC EPA finally launched 29/12/2016 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) has finally been launched.

It was launched in late November at a reception in Pretoria after 12 years of often bitter negotiations.

Deputy Secretary General for economic and global issues at the European External Action Service Christian Leffler and Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter who is deputy director-general in South Africa’s department of trade and industry jointly toasted the launch of the SADC EPA. click here for full edition