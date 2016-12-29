 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
Online Edition1!
  
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | SADC EPA finally launched
 
 

SADC EPA finally launched

29/12/2016 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) has finally been launched.
It was launched in late November at a reception in Pretoria after 12 years of often bitter negotiations.
Deputy Secretary General for economic and global issues at the European External Action Service Christian Leffler and Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter who is deputy director-general in South Africa’s department of trade and industry jointly toasted the launch of the SADC EPA.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Mahhala MTN robbery: Swazi, 4 SA men face 6 counts
Full story
Kombi rolls with 22, one dies
Full story
Meet Mbabane Central High School’s Mr. Fix It
Full story
Hawane Dam rises to 33 per cent
Full story
Exams Council working hard to have results out
Full story
Gender violence must not be taken lightly
Full story
Key moments in country’s 2016 hiv response revisited as we usher in 2017
Full story
11 bad habits that must die with 2016
Full story
Bassist Prince Mark for Quad Element show
Full story
DZELI, THOBILE EVOKE EMOTION
Full story
SA’S VINNY ADDED ON BIG 5 LINE-UP
Full story
Matsapha United warns supporters against mind games
Full story
Mamba geared up for Tambuti battle
Full story
‘Fash’ doubtful for Red Lions clash
Full story
‘It will be nothing but joy for Birds faithful’
Full story
We are headed for the finals- Leopard
Full story
SWAZILAND RANKS 129 OUT OF 149 IN PROSPERITY INDEX
Full story
Amid deterrents, SD Railway records E23 Million revenue
Full story
INFRASTRUCTURE BILL WILL NOT LIBERALISE TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.