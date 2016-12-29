Swazi passports stuck at OR Tambo airport

When we got to the relevant offices last week, we found that they had already closed office for the long weekend of the festive holidays. We had to wait for the whole long weekend which ended yesterday (Tuesday). It is only today (yesterday) that we start

Swaziland travel documents are stuck at OR Tambo International Airport.

This was revealed by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Anthony Masilela who has been stationed in Johannesburg since last Thursday in a bid to safely secure the travel documents at OR Tambo International Airport and travel back to Swaziland to save the dire situation of the shortage of travel documents in the country. Masilela said since his arrival, he has been met by brick wall situations concerning attaining the travel documents.

“When we got to the relevant offices last week, we found that they had already closed office for the long weekend of the festive holidays. We had to wait for the whole long weekend which ended yesterday (Tuesday).

“It is only today (yesterday) that we started the process of attaining the travel documents,” he said.

The principal secretary said the process of collecting the travel documents is not a matter of ‘pick and go’ but was a lengthy procedure, which has a number of measures.

“When dealing with a country’s travel documents, you are talking of a sensitive issue so there are a number of procedures to be followed. Currently, we are still in Johannesburg sorting all the paper work,” said Masilela.

However, Masilela could not confirm the exact date on which the passports would be available to the public. “I do not want to speculate anymore as I do not know how long the process will take to get the documents cleared and ready.

“When the travel documents are ready, the ministry will make an announcement to the nation about their availability. For now, we are just concentrating on getting the consignment to Swaziland to save the current situation,” he said.

In the meantime, the ministry of home affairs is only distributing international passports to the public who have presented genuine emergency situations that require them to travel out of the country.

It is worth noting that the Swazi travel documents arrived in OR Tambo last week Wednesday from a private printing company in London. Early last week, Masilela had said as soon as the airplane couriering the travel documents lands at OR Tambo, the ministry of home affairs would have officers and a vehicle stationed at the airport to pick up the consignment. However, it seemed things did not go according to plan, as on Thursday the principal secretary as the second senior person in the ministry, after the minister, had to travel to Kempton Park to be the one responsible for collecting the travel documents.