Worst results in 10 years 30/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sabatha Dlamini The 2016 Swaziland Primary Certificate (SPC) results are the second lowest in 10 years.

A 10-year statistical analysis of the results from 2007 indicates that the 2016 pass rate is lower by slightly less than a percentage at 0.78 per cent compared to the highest pass rate of 89.11 per cent attained in 2009.