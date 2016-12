Sifundzani pupils attribute good intellect for excelling 30/12/2016 03:00:00 By Nomfundo Sifundza SIFUNDZANI Primary School top pupils have attributed their good intellectual capacity for their sterling performance in the Swaziland Primary Certificate (SPC) 2016 results.

The school recorded 79 per cent as their overall highest mark, following closely behind the top overall mark in the country being 80. click here for full edition