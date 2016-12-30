Prayer, Sunday extra classes help Little School pupils 30/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Lungelo Nkambule LITTLE School Primary excelling pupils have attributed their achievement to prayer, Sunday extra classes and hardwork.

The pupils, who were interviewed at different times, said during examinations they studied on Sundays as a group with the help of their teachers and also prayed a lot.

Sisandza Manana, who obtained 78 per cent aggregate and was the second best in her school, said it was definitely God who had played a major role in her achieving the impressive mark because she prayed a lot. click here for full edition