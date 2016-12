Pupil dumped by father number two in SD 30/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Phumelele Mkhonta NOLWAZI Dlamini, a Bethany Primary pupil, could not let her not so pleasant background disorient her from her studies as she studied hard against all odds and attained position two in the Swaziland Primary Certificate (SPC) 2016 examination.

Nolwanzi was raised in poverty by her single mother and has made her family proud with her sterling performance.