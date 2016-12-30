Girls dominate boys once again

THE RESULTS: Minister of Education and Training Dr Phineas Magagula joined by his PS as he addressed the media during the announcement of the standard five results at the ministry yesterday.

It is becoming a trend - and the girls just love it. Once again girls came top in this year’s Standard Five results that were released by Minister of Education and Training Dr Phineas Magagula yesterday.

Even the top bracket of the best performing pupils countrywide was dominated by girls. A total of six pupils obtained the first position as they all attained an aggregate of 80 per cent, which was, however, a drop from last year’s 82.

These pupils include Zakithi Khumalo from Thembelisha Preparatory School, Nicole Luyanda Sihlongonyane from Khanyisile Primary School and Nkosinaye Siphelele Mahlalela from Lusoti Primary School,

The rest are Sisimile Msimisi Masilela from The Little School, Oluhle Wenzile Kunene from Living Waters School and Lerato Sibongumusa Luphondvo from St Theresa’s Primary School. Little Academy Primary came top and was followed by Khanyisile Primary, St Theresa’s Primary, Premier Independent and The Little School respectively in the top five list of the best performing schools.

The minister revealed that in the 2016 Swaziland Primary Certificate (SPC) examination a total of 802 pupils attained merit passes, 3 092 attained first class passes, 16 324 attained second class passes while 4 484 pupils attained third class passes.

He congratulated all the pupils that made it during the examinations as well as the schools that produced good results overall.

“My advice to the pupils who have not done well, don’t lose heart, but try again. The schools that did not perform well in the examination should do an introspection and try to do better next year. Head teachers are encouraged to admit all pupils who have passed,” said the minister.

Magagula further thanked parents for all the support they extended to their children and the teachers who prepared them for the examination.

“The ministry of education and training appreciates the work done and commitment of the markers despite the challenges they faced while doing the work.

They have worked hard to ensure that the results are released on time,” he added.

On a parting note, Magagula thanked the Examinations Council of Swaziland (ECoS) for ensuring that the results are released on time.

Breakdown in pass category: