‘LET ZUMA PAY THEN WE’LL BELIEVE HIM’ 31/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Bodwa Mbingo Speaking to the Observer on Saturday for the first time since their father’s death during the infamous Marikana massacre about four years ago, the children of slain Swazi miner Sitelega Gadlela are still not yet convinced they will be compensated for their father’s death.

Four years later, the family of Gadlela, who was involved in the infamous Marikana massacre, in which South African police shot 112 striking Lonmin mineworkers, killing 34 of them, there is wide belief that they will finally get justice for the deceased. Since their father died, they have led a miserable life and with word that South African President Jacob Zuma’s government would finally compensate the Marikana massacre victims’ families, they are still looking forward to justice finally being served. click here for full edition