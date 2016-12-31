Mpumalanga Wholesalers change trading name 31/12/2016 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini Mystery surrounds the change of trading name of the Siteki town's sole wholesale shop which is owned by under-fire Asian businessman Akber Ali from Mpumalanga Wholesalers to Siteki Cash and Carry.

Ali, who owns several other businesses and land in Siteki is currently facing a charge of attempted murder at the High Court together with three other Pakistan nationals. He has been operating the wholesaler and other shops for the past years. click here for full edition