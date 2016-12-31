 
Mpumalanga Wholesalers change trading name

31/12/2016 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini

Mystery surrounds the change of trading name of the Siteki town's sole wholesale shop which is owned by under-fire Asian businessman Akber Ali from Mpumalanga Wholesalers to Siteki Cash and Carry.
Ali, who owns several other businesses and land in Siteki is currently facing a charge of attempted murder at the High Court together with three other Pakistan nationals. He has been operating the wholesaler and other shops for the past years.

