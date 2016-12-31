 
Global Fund allocates over E600m to SD for AIDS, TB and malaria

31/12/2016 03:00:00 By Ackel Zwane

The Global Fund has allocated the Swaziland Country Coordinating Mechanism [CCM] funding to continue supporting the implementation of Malaria, Tuberculosis and HIV and AIDS interventions for the next three years; starting from January 2018 through to Sep 2021.
This support is building on the current Global Fund investments for the three diseases in Swaziland which are ending on December 31st 2017 for Malaria, June 30th 2018 for Tuberculosis; and September 30th 2018 for HIV and AIDS.

