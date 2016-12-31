 
Digital migration count - down: PM switching off at midnight

31/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Sandile Nkambule

If you have not purchased your set top box (sgujana), then rush to your nearest post office and get one for yourself today as the Prime Minister will be switching off from analogue to digital at midnight.
This, after Swaziland through the Ministry of Information and Communication (ICT) joins SADC countries in migrating to digital from analogue. The Prime Minister is expected to switch off the analogue broadcast at midnight at Swazi TV at hospital hill and all viewers who have not acquired the set top boxes will automatically lose their picture. However viewers may still purchase sgujana after the cut off date next year and connect them to their TV sets to get a clear picture.

click here for full edition

