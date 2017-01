Ex-convicts to get scholarships, jobs 03/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi PEOPLE who have been caught on the wrong side of the law and had their fingerprints taken need not worry anymore about securing a job or scholarship as a new amendment of fingerprints will be made.

Speaking during His Majesty's Correctional Services senior officers' end of year party, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Edgar Hillary pointed out that progress had been made in the amendment of fingerprints legislation.