Langa Bricks workers not paid December salaries 03/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Wonderboy Dlamini WHILE most workers from other companies went home with bonuses to round up the year, workers at Langa Bricks are yet to be paid their December salaries.

The clay brick producing company is said to have cited financial constraints which have resulted to the non-payment of salaries.