Grandson stabs gogo 10 times with a spear 03/01/2017 03:00:00 By Starsky Mkhonta IN a bizarre incident that has left almost everyone in the community shell shocked, a man from Ka-Liba under Hosea Inkhundla attacked his grandmother and stabbed her 10 times with a spear, killing her on the spot.

It is believed that Sifiso Jele, who is said to be one of the members of the Red Gown sect (Ngubozibovu), went berserk last Friday in the late morning hours and attacked his grandmother, Irene Jele (LaVilane) accusing her of witchcraft practice. click here for full edition