 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
Online Edition1!
  
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Grandson stabs gogo 10 times with a spear
 
 

Grandson stabs gogo 10 times with a spear

03/01/2017 03:00:00 By Starsky Mkhonta

IN a bizarre incident that has left almost everyone in the community shell shocked, a man from Ka-Liba under Hosea Inkhundla attacked his grandmother and stabbed her 10 times with a spear, killing her on the spot.
It is believed that Sifiso Jele, who is said to be one of the members of the Red Gown sect (Ngubozibovu), went berserk last Friday in the late morning hours and attacked his grandmother, Irene Jele (LaVilane) accusing her of witchcraft practice.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Ex-convicts to get scholarships, jobs
Full story
Langa Bricks workers not paid December salaries
Full story
Grandson stabs gogo 10 times with a spear
Full story
SNAT calls for unity in 2017
Full story
Man (90) murdered for grant money on New Year’s eve
Full story
THE BATTLE OF THE WILDERNESS - PART 1
Full story
LEADERSHIP, MANAGEMENT
Full story
Over 2 000 at Big Five Crossover party
Full story
Nadia scoops ‘Best Evening Wear’ title
Full story
UMDABULA TURNS ‘UMDUBULO’
Full story
‘Bull’ survive Madlenya scare, through to Ingwenyama Cup quarterfinals
Full story
‘Tough games preparing us for CAF’
Full story
‘Samba Jive’ saves Swallows’ blushes
Full story
Leopard, Mamba crash out of Ingwenyama Cup
Full story
Leopard win inaugural PLS Under-13 Festival
Full story
Lilangeni to have a turbulent 2017
Full story
High chances of fuel price hike this month
Full story
ABOUT 53 CANE FARMERS BENEFIT FROM E45.2M EU GRANT
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.