SNAT calls for unity in 2017 03/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli SWAZILAND National Association of Teachers (SNAT) has called upon its members to unite in 2017 as they continue to fight for what teachers deserve.

This was said by SNAT President Freedom Dlamini in an end-of-year statement for the association. Dlamini said the reason he was calling for more unity from SNAT members was because the association had little to celebrate in 2016.