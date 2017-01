Man (90) murdered for grant money on New Year’s eve 03/01/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane An elderly man of Mahlangatsha, Mambatfweni area, estimated to be around 90 years old was a few minutes before the new year brutally beaten by two young men who wanted to rob him off his elderly grant which he had received early on the day.

The old man later died.

Mathew Dube who stayed with his mentally challenged son Mfanseni Dube was attacked at around 1140hrs on Saturday night while sleeping at his home.