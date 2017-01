30 female police officers promoted 03/01/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane About 30 female police officers were last week Friday promoted.

The promotions were announced by the National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula and are with effect from today.

The national commissioner said the promotions will enable the Royal Swaziland Police Service to continue discharging its mandate to the Swazi Nation with the expected degree of efficiency and professionalism.