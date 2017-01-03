King message for 2017;Respect leaders, people

BAYETHE: Indvuna Vacu Magongo taking instructions from the King to convey to the regiment. This was during the dispersing of the regiment by His Majesty King Mswati III at Ngabezweni Royal Residence on Saturday. (Pic: Simon Shabangu)

HIS Majesty King Mswati III believes that for people to live longer they must demonstrate respect, especially for elderly people and authorities of the country at all times.

His Majesty made these remarks when addressing thousands of the regiment and the nation at Ngabezweni Royal Residence on Saturday before dispersing the Libutfo, thus marking the official end of the Incwala ceremony. The dispersing of the regiment came after they successfully participated in the Incwala ceremony and later undertook the weeding of Royal fields, which took about two weeks. The King encouraged the regiment and the nation to continue with the good spirit of respect they always display among one another and towards royal commands and duties.

Bible

His Majesty said respect was key in every sector of the society, especially the young towards the old. His Majesty said those who do not respect perish from the face of the earth early in their lives. The Holy Bible in Exodus 20:12 say ‘Honour your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you’. As if to emphasise this scripture, the King said a person who has no respect for elders and authority of the land does not last long on earth. His Majesty said he noted with appreciation the positive response from the regiment each time there was a royal command, something which he said they must not stop and further encouraged others to practice. He said once a royal command had been issued, a person has to abandon all they are doing and respond to the command. “There is nothing as significant as respect in whatever you do. I urge the nation to stick to respect because a person who is without respect is no human and they perish from earth at a tender age just because they lack respect. You must also instil respect to the young ones so that they grow to be responsible members of the society,” he said.

Ceremony

His Majesty said the numbers of people who came through each time there were important cultural ceremonies and activities had been impressive, noting that the attendance was across all the group ages. He said at the Incwala, Imbali, Ingatja, Lutsango, Lacwebetelako and Bokhololo were also seen participating during the ceremony. “Incwala ayibukelwa, I was happy to note that people from across all ages came to participate. This gives hope that the God given culture to the Swazi nation will not perish but be carried forward to future generations. I am sure God in heaven is happy to see us as a Swazi nation gathered in this manner because Incwala is one of the important ceremonies which define us as a nation,” he added.

King announces national census this year

His Majesty has told the nation there would be a national census this year to determine the number of people the country has so that government can properly plan on how best to deliver services.

His Majesty said officers from the relevant ministries and departments would be deployed countrywide to conduct this survey and urged the nation to cooperate with this group since the survey was critical to service delivery by government.

Need

“The country is faced with many challenges which need government to deliver relevant interventions to those problems. but for us to be able to deliver, we first need to identify the problems and challenges as well as know the numbers of people the country has so that there can be plans and mechanisms to solve the problems,” he said.

His Majesty said his wish was to see improved welfare for all people of the country saying such could only be achieved if the problems were identified thus come up with lasting solutions.

Blessings

“I have commissioned relevant departments to go out to the people and do the survey which is now due for us to devise relevant solutions and interventions. Statistics are important for a country because it gives guidance for good service delivery,” he said. His Majesty said his wish for the people to have a successful and prosperous year.

He said because the nation has not turned their backs against God, there would be blessings from above.

The King said success of this year’s Incwala ceremony was an indication of a bright and fruitful year.

The rains witnessed these days were a sign there would be a bumper harvest this year ahead.

“I declare that this year there will be a bumper harvest which will see the whole country receive a good yield. I wish that when you get home you engage in farming activities so that no family shall be without food this year,” His Majesty added.

Incwala a blessing from Heaven- King

His Majesty King Mswati III said this year’s Incwala proved that this culture was a God given one. He said this year was different because it was for the first time that all procedures related to Incwala finished before the end of the year. “This is a historic year because we have never seen a situation where we have the dispersing of Libutfo before the end of the year. This shows this year’s Incwala comes from heaven as it is a dignified ceremony as everything fell into place as we went about with this year’s ceremony. Culture It is proof that the cultural heritage we inherited from our forefathers is still well protected and practised. It is important that as a nation we stand out when it comes to our culture and prove this is our God given culture,” he added. His Majesty also noted that all went well in this year’s Incwala adding that even the quality of Lusekwane shrubs brought by Ingatja was impressive. He said the energy and zeal displayed by Ingatja shows that the country’s most treasured ceremony would go on for more years to come. The King said he always finds joy in his heart when he sees the Swazi nation gathered and celebrating who they are in the different cultural events that happen throughout the year. “We are gathered in a happy manner as opposed to gather for fights, shootings and killings as we witness from other countries. I want to encourage the spirit of togetherness through our culture and encourage the nation to safeguard this,” the King said.

...Let’s find strategies to eradicate hunger

His Majesty said it concerns him to note that people were still ravaged by hunger and poverty out there.

His Majesty said the country needs to find strategies and relevant interventions to eradicate hunger and poverty. His Majesty said each time he meets different groups and individuals there was a huge cry about hunger and poverty. “Sonke sikhatsi nangitsi ngiyavusela kulabo nalabo lengiye ngibabone ngetindlela letehlukene wonke muntfu ukhala ngakati kutsi ulala etiko. Sekumele kutfolakale tindlela tekutsi ususwa njani lokati lapha etiko,” His Majesty said.

The King said what disturbs him the most is how those who do not have access to report their suffering to him were coping.

“We need to find mechanisms of identifying the problems faced by our people and further come up with solutions to these problems faced,” he said.

He said the problems need to be identified and addressed at grassroots level if the country is to move on and become a first world status as anticipated.