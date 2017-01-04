Apostle Justice defends 50% first fruit statement 04/01/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane CHARISMATIC and outspoken Mbabane Worship Centre founding pastor, Apostle Justice Dlamini has come out to defend the statement he made on the New Year’s crossover services when he said his congregants must give 50% of their January salaries.

Dlamini has, however, clarified that he advised congregants of his church to adhere to the biblical teachings that people must bring the first fruit of their harvest into the house of the Lord. “As a man of God, I cannot demand anything from the members of the church. I preach the Word of God and it is up to them to adhere or not to.

click here for full edition