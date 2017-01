20 000 passports coming next week 04/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Gugu Simelane At least 20 000 travel documents will next week be delivered in the country.

This was revealed by Anthony Masilela, the Principal Secretary in the ministry of home affairs.

Masilela said the ministry is now waiting for the final batch which was set to arrive next week.

“I have just spoken to the travel documents suppliers in London and they have confirmed that the next batch will definitely be delivered next week,” said the PS.

